Colbert says he never wanted to host 'The Late Show'
Entertainment
Stephen Colbert just shared how hosting The Late Show was never part of his plan: he actually never aimed for the gig that replaced David Letterman in 2015.
After four months of therapy and some heartfelt encouragement from his sister Mary, he finally said yes.
"because you just smiled," Colbert admitted.
'The Late Show' ends May 21
The Late Show is wrapping up, with its final episode airing May 21 at 11:35pm ET on CBS.
The show was canceled last July after Colbert criticized Paramount's $16 million settlement with Donald Trump.
Still, he says he's grateful for the platform and hints at exploring new opportunities, while cherishing the connection he built with viewers.