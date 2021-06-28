'Collar Bomb' trailer: Jimmy Sheirgill leads race against time drama

Makers dropped the trailer for 'Collar Bomb' earlier today

Jimmy Sheirgill is returning to the digital space with a race against time thriller titled Collar Bomb this July. Releasing on the 9th on Disney+ Hotstar, the Dnyanesh Zoting-directorial dropped its trailer today. Set in a hamlet in the hills, a school and a suicide bomber are at the center stage of the action. Here is a breakdown of the gripping trailer.

St. George in Himachal is where the stage is set

The trailer opens with scenic shots of a hilly region in Himachal Pradesh, and we hear how eccentric Sultan Muhammad bin Tughlaq's decisions had cost lives of lakhs. The focus then shifts to St. George, a prestigious school, where "supercop" Manoj Hesi (Sheirgill) is being felicitated. But not everybody is happy. The clip picks up pace here, as high-tension music plays in the background.

Hesi must solve all tasks in time to diffuse bomb

The entry of a suicide bomber, wearing a collar bomb in the school hall filled with students, elevates the stakes almost immediately. The bomber gives Hesi a few tasks, the completion of which is the only way to diffuse the bomb and save innocent lives. Hesi's past is not purely clean, as he vehemently reiterates he had done nothing wrong in one sequence.

Yet to know if it resembles real 'collar bomb' case

It remains to be seen if the plot resembles the real "Collar Bomb" case, which was the base material for the 2018 Netflix docuseries Evil Genius. The trailer was shared by Sheirgill and Asha Negi, who plays a local police officer. It also features Sparsh Shrivastava and Rajshri Deshpande. Nikhil Nair has written the script, and Yoodlee Films and 3 Earth Entertainment are producers.

'SHO Manoj is much more intense, complex, and dark'

Speaking about Hesi, Sheirgill said it was different from the police officer roles he has played in the past. "SHO Manoj is much more intense, complex, and dark; and that allows me to play around with a range of complex emotions." Promising a "good thriller," director Zoting said Hesi was "a good cop forced to do bad things." Catch it with Hotstar VIP subscription.

In April, Sheirgill, crew were booked for flouting COVID-19 restrictions

To recall, the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor was booked for defying lockdown rules in Punjab in April. He was shooting for the second installment of the SonyLIV web series Your Honor, when Sheirgill was booked, along with director Eeshwar Nivas and 33 other crew members.