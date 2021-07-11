Home / News / Entertainment News / Colors drops promo teaser for Ranveer Singh's 'The Big Picture'
Colors drops promo teaser for Ranveer Singh's 'The Big Picture'

Shreya Mukherjee
Colors drops promo teaser for Ranveer Singh's 'The Big Picture'
Know how Ranveer Singh's 'The Big Picture' quiz show will work

Colors TV has just released a promotional teaser for its upcoming game show The Big Picture, to be hosted by Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, on social media. Explaining the concept of the quiz program, Singh featured in the teaser in a dashing avatar. He also revealed that registrations for participation will begin on July 17 at 9:30 pm. Here are more details.

Game is of visual perception, Singh cited Newton's example

The Indian adaptation of the famous international quiz show will feature visual-based questions, upon answering which contestants win monetary prizes. Elaborating on this, Singh narrated in the teaser how Isaac Newton saw gravitation while others simply saw an apple fall from a tree and how his visual perception was different from others. Examples of Kalpana Chawla, Mahatma Gandhi, the Wright Brothers, among others, were cited.

Crack the correct perspective in image, win crores!

With the deliberate use of a projector and its "eye," Singh was seen selling the point that contestants can win crores by finding the correct (often uncommon) perspective in images. The teaser post was captioned, "Tasveer se taqdeer badalne ka intezaar ho gaya khatam kyunki The Big Picture ke registrations ho rahe hain shuru [The wait is over! Now change your fate with pictures]."

Check out the promo here

Show will stream on Voot and Jio TV

The Lootera star seems all ready to mark his debut on the small screen. Earlier, he had expressed excitement over getting the opportunity to interact with the audience in an "extremely unique and engaging way." Produced by Banijay Asia and ITV Studios Global Entertainment BV, it will stream on Voot and Jio TV. Reports suggest the quiz show will go on floors soon.

Digital debut awaits Singh; he has several movies in pipeline

The Padmaavat star, who turned 36 recently, is also debuting in the digital format by shooting an adventure show for Netflix in Siberia with Bear Grylls. While awaiting the release of '83 and Sooryavanshi, Singh also nearly completed the production of Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, reportedly coming to Netflix after completing the theatrical run. He'll also lead Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

