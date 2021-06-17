Home / News / Entertainment News / KRK announces diss-track 'Suwar' in retaliation to Mika's 'KRK Kutta'
Entertainment

KRK announces diss-track 'Suwar' in retaliation to Mika's 'KRK Kutta'

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 08:15 pm
KRK announces diss-track 'Suwar' in retaliation to Mika's 'KRK Kutta'
Mika Singh and KRK have now resorted to calling each other animal names

The feud between actor/critic Kamaal R Khan and singer Mika Singh has reached an interesting intersection. Replying to the Subha Hone Na De crooner's diss-track titled KRK Kutta, KRK now informs that he'll soon release a song called Suwar, honoring Mika. Before this, the self-proclaimed critic had equated Singh to a "suwar" give-or-take 30 times in a brutal video, and labelled him a rapist.

In this article
Update

'Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni,' says Khan in his tweet

KRK announced the upcoming song yesterday through the Twitter handle of KRK Box Office. His personal account remains private. The simple message read, "Song #Suwar is coming soon! And we dedicate this song to @mikasingh! Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni." Before KRK drops the next move in this real-life tragicomedy, let us see what did Singh, a professional singer, had in store for us.

Cringe-fest: Vindu Dara Singh and others featured in the song

Released on June 11, KRK Kutta had Singh driving through the streets in an expensive car (no surprises there) and commoners chanting the word "kutta" umpteen times. A cringe-fest, the track also featured Vindu Dara Singh. Khan's face was not only superimposed on images of dogs, it also was on various actresses and dancers from famous songs. What was the goal here, we wonder?

Reply

KRK had warned: 'Wait for my videos'

While announcing the release, the Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag singer had asked "beta" KRK to review it. And Khan didn't disappoint. In a now-deleted tweet, he had written, "I've watched the song of #Mika about me. I'm thankful to him for making it." He had taken digs on Vindu and singer/musician Toshi Sabri for participating. "Wait for my videos," a warning had come.

Dirty fight

'Mika begged me for show, I kicked him out': KRK

Staying true to his words, KRK had uploaded a video on his YouTube channel, titled Mika Singh rapist by KRK two days later. Comparing Singh to a pig, KRK said all the claims made by Singh about him to date were false. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant recalled Singh begging him for a Dubai show in 2004, and subsequently kicking him out of his office.

Absurd

KRK claimed his negative 'Radhe' review cost Zee Rs. 95cr

That's not all. KRK had called Singh a rapist for allegedly forcefully kissing Rakhi Sawant several years ago. For the unversed, the whole fiasco began when Singh stood in solidarity with Salman Khan on his defamation case against KRK. Singh had also called KRK a gadha once. Separately, KRK credited his negative Radhe review for Zee Studios losing Rs. 95cr due to the film.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Khatron Ke Khiladi-11': Youngest contestant, Anushka Sen, tests COVID-19 positive

Latest News

JLo ready to save humanity in Netflix's sci-fi thriller 'Atlas'

Entertainment

Spotify launches its Clubhouse clone called Greenroom in 135+ countries

Science

#ITRules: All WhatsApp messages will not be decrypted, says minister

India

'Khatron Ke Khiladi-11': Youngest contestant, Anushka Sen, tests COVID-19 positive

Entertainment

WTC final: BCCI announces Team India's Playing XI

Sports

Latest Entertainment News

Salman Khan-Raj Kumar Gupta's project to be a biopic?

Entertainment

The 'Loki' effect: Disney+ to release all originals on Wednesday

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's 'The End' set to start later this year

Entertainment

Remdesivir case: Seriously examine Sonu Sood's role, orders Bombay HC

Entertainment

Loni case: Complaints registered against Swara Bhasker in Delhi, UP

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Is KRK's 'Radhe' review reason behind ZEE losing Rs. 95cr?

Entertainment

Salman Khan's fans post tasteless comments to insult Sofia Hayat

Entertainment

Feud continues: Salman Khan now demands contempt action against KRK

Entertainment

KRK's 'Govinda Bhai' in tweet isn't the Govinda we know?

Entertainment
Trending Topics