Commonwealth Foundation reviewing short story prize after AI use suspicion Entertainment May 19, 2026

The Commonwealth Foundation is taking a closer look at its Short Story Prize process after some online users claimed Caribbean winner Jamir Nazir's story might have been written with AI help.

People on X and Reddit pointed out that "The Serpent in the Grove" sounded a lot like something generated by large language models.

The foundation says its judging is done by humans and has promised a "a thorough, transparent review of the selection process" review.