Commonwealth Foundation reviewing short story prize after AI use suspicion
The Commonwealth Foundation is taking a closer look at its Short Story Prize process after some online users claimed Caribbean winner Jamir Nazir's story might have been written with AI help.
People on X and Reddit pointed out that "The Serpent in the Grove" sounded a lot like something generated by large language models.
The foundation says its judging is done by humans and has promised a "a thorough, transparent review of the selection process" review.
Jamir Nazir hasn't commented amid praise
Nazir, who's from Trinidad, hasn't commented yet. His story was praised for exploring betrayal, survival, and resilience in rural Trinidad.
The Short Story Prize is open to Commonwealth citizens, offering £2,500 to regional winners and £5,000 for the overall champ, who'll be announced on June 30.