Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff, on a joyride, pulled over by cops

Priyanka Bansal
Jun 02, 2021
Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff, on a joyride, pulled over by cops
Rumored couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff pulled over by cops in Mumbai

Rumored couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were pulled over by cops in Mumbai recently. Reports suggest that they were out for a joy ride after their gym session and were taking a second tour of Bandra's Bandstand, when the Baaghi 2 stars were stopped. Apparently Patani was in the front seat, while Shroff sat in the back, at the time of this incident.

They were let go after cops completed formalities

According to the report, they were let off after the cops checked their Aadhaar cards, and completed other formalities. Even though the couple constantly denies their relationship, and maintains that they are just friends, their outings defy this claim. Recently, Patani was spotted with Shroff's sister Krishna and mother Ayesha, who were leaving for his birthday dinner. The couple even vacationed together in Maldives.

Their Maldives vacation pictures were slammed on social media

Shroff and Patani's vacation pictures flooded the internet, drawing ire from all corners. They were blasted for being insensitive and not lending support to India's COVID-19 fight. "People don't have food to eat and you're spending money like water. Have shame," Nawazuddin Siddiqui had said, without taking any names. To note, Siddiqui and Shroff have good camaraderie, having worked in a couple of films.

Patani was last seen in 'Radhe,' played Jackie Shroff's sister!

On the work front, Patani was last seen in Radhe, playing the sister to Shroff's father Jackie (!). She was cast opposite Salman Khan. Having made her debut in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, she went on to do films like Baaghi 2 and 3, Malang, establishing herself slowly. Currently she's working on Ek Villain Returns, which will star Arjun Kapoor in the lead.

For now, Shroff is awaiting the release of 'Heropanti 2'

On the other hand, Shroff will be seen in Heropanti 2, a sequel to his debut. The film will be directed by Ahmed Khan, has been written by Rajat Arora, and produced under Sajid Nadiadwala's banner, who also backed the first instalment. The other venture, Ganapath: Part 1, a crime drama, starring the actor was also announced recently, with Kriti Sanon as his co-star.

