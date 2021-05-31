Courteney Cox, Ed Sheeran recreate 'The Routine' dance from 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S'

Ed Sheeran, Courteney Cox recreate Ross & Monica's dance routine

Fans are going gaga over a clip in which Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran hilariously try and recreate the famous Routine dance from an episode of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. The iconic dance number was originally performed by Cox and David Schwimmer (Ross) in the series. The clip was not part of the reunion, which featured the six leading cast members get together for a special episode.

'Had a reunion of our own', says the crooner

The unlikely duo, Sheeran and Cox, did an amazing job grooving and vibing to Loreta's 1999 hit song The Trouble with Boys. The Shape of You singer posted the dance video on his social media, bragging that he was obviously better than Ross and the fans loved it! "Had a reunion of our own this weekend #TheRoutine #IKnow #Friends4eva #ObviouslyBetterThanRoss," he captioned the clip.

Watch the new version of 'The Routine' dance here

'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' reunion director pitched the dance idea for that special

F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion episode director Ben Winston actually asked both Schwimmer and Cox whether they will be interested in performing The Routine dance yet again for the fans. Unfortunately, they both said no to that proposal (Why?). "I'm not sure it would have landed 20 years later. But it was definitely on my list of ideas that I pitched," Winston told The Hollywood Reporter.

Another unseen clip shows "This tastes like feet" scene

In another unseen clip from the Reunion special, fans were taken to Rachel Green's 'infamous trifle' episode. In The One Where Ross Got High episode, Aniston's character Rachel makes a half trifle and half Shepherd's pie combo. Ross tastes it and hilariously exclaims, "This tastes like feet." This became a famous line in pop culture and is used to describe anything that tastes bad.

How much did the stars get paid for the reunion?

The reunion episode got all six stars together - Cox, Schwimmer, Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry. Apparently, each of the main cast members received around $5 million apiece for their appearance, according to Forbes. Many celebrities made an appearance at the reunion, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, BTS, Malala Yousafzai, Cara Delevingne, Reese Witherspoon, and Cindy Crawford.