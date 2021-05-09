Indian restaurant in Norway donates day's earnings for COVID-19 relief

May 09, 2021

Amid the raging COVID-19 crisis in India, many people are contributing to relief efforts. An Indian restaurant, named New Delhi, in Norway's capital Oslo has donated a day's earnings to provide oxygen to coronavirus patients in Delhi. Even though the restaurant is currently closed, their daily takeaway earnings amounted to approximately Rs. 4,82,000. The food outlet is known for its curries and Tandoori Rotis.

Details

The restaurant made the donation to Khalsa Aid Foundation

A Twitter user, who has worked with the Norwegian Government, tweeted about the restaurant's donation. He wrote, "Solidarity! Oslo's lead Indian restaurant New Delhi gives income from Friday sale to provide oxygen in Delhi through Khalsa Aid. Restaurant is lockdown closed but take-away sales amounted to 54 000 NOK, that its 4,82,000 rupees (sic)." Khalsa Aid has been helping in getting oxygen concentrators and cylinders to India.

Twitter Post

Twitter user shares how the restaurant helped out

Reactions

Social media users appreciated the wonderful gesture, lauded the restaurant

Soon after the news went viral, many social media users applauded the efforts of the restaurant to help patients in India. One user wrote, "Very Good work! Sat shri akaal! Wahey Guru!" while another added, "I had been there in 2019. Wonderful and helpful people of Oslo!" New Delhi, owned by a Punjab-born restaurateur, is one of the top Indian restaurants in Oslo.

Aid

India is receiving lot of aid from foreign allies

The healthcare infrastructure of India is crumbling, with lakhs of people testing positive for COVID-19 in India every day. Foreign allies like the US, Australia, the UK, and others have come forward in these trying times to help with medical supplies and provide raw materials for the vaccines. Meanwhile, opposition parties have called for transparency in the distribution of foreign aid and the PM-CARES Fund.

Information

India hit a peak of 4.14 lakh cases last week

Last week, India's COVID-19 tally surged past 2 crore cases, making it only the nation after the United States to pass the grim milestone. On Sunday, the country reported 4.03 lakh cases in the last 24 hours. This is for the fourth time in a week that India witnessed over 4 lakh daily infections. The country hit a peak of 4.14 lakh cases Thursday.