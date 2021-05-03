COVID-19: Be considerate toward children, urge Madhavan, other celebrities

Written by Priyanka Bansal

Actor R. Madhavan, who had contracted the coronavirus in March and recovered in April, made an important statement on being considerate toward children during the pandemic.

He tweeted, "In all this chaos, uncertainty, and stress, please spare a thought for the young kids at home. Their world has become frightening, and they are being mostly neglected...make sure that they feel comforted and secure."

Quote

Their whole worlds have literally been turned upside down: Jacqueline

"Explain to them what is happening," said the RHTDM actor.

Earlier, Jacqueline Fernandez also shared that children need to be applauded for their efforts during this health crisis.

"These little heroes have stayed indoors more than they've ever known in their lives. Their whole worlds have literally been turned upside down...Adults talking about others becoming unwell, news reporting death after death," she added.

Appeal

Separately, Sonu Sood had urged government to cancel offline exams

Sheesha actor Sonu Sood, who has been extensively involved in COVID-19 relief work, also spoke about how it is a difficult time for children and urged the government to cancel offline exams.

He said, "I do not think this is the right time for offline exams. I would like everyone to come forward and support these students, so they can be safe."

Initiative

Long overdue: Many celebrities are coming forward to help

Many Bollywood celebrities have finally lent a helping hand for COVID-19 relief work.

Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna donated 100 oxygen concentrators, while Ajay Devgn has helped set up a COVID-19 facility in Mumbai.

Many celebrities like Hrithik Roshan are participating in various fundraisers, while others like Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Dia Mirza are using social media to amplify SOS calls.

Situation in India

COVID-19 cases in India are surging like never before

The second wave of the deadly coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in India.

The country reported over 3.68 lakh new cases and over 3,400 deaths in the last 24 hours as the tally is about to hit the grim 2-crore mark.

On May 3, the Supreme Court asked the central and state governments to consider a nationwide lockdown.

However, the decision is still pending.