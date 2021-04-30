Home / News / Entertainment News / COVID-19 positive Randhir Kapoor shifted to ICU for further tests
Entertainment

COVID-19 positive Randhir Kapoor shifted to ICU for further tests

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Apr 30, 2021, 11:55 am
COVID-19 positive Randhir Kapoor shifted to ICU for further tests

Randhir Kapoor, who was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for COVID-19 yesterday afternoon, has now been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Speaking to a leading daily, the veteran actor said that this decision was taken "to do some further tests," related to COVID-19.

Notably, he has already taken both the doses of coronavirus vaccine.

In this article
Quote

'Everything is under control,' assured the veteran actor

The eldest son of Raj Kapoor had told ETimes yesterday that five of his staff members have also tested positive.

They have been admitted to the same hospital alongside him.

Giving an update, Kapoor told the portal today that the hospital was taking "good care" and "everything [was] under control."

"They are going all out for me. The doctors are around all the time."

Backstory

He got the test done after feeling 'some shivering'

Speaking about his diagnosis, Kapoor said yesterday that he had "no discomfort" or "major problem" but felt "some shivering" and hence decided to get tested to be safe.

"I am not breathless and did not need an ICU or oxygen support either. I had a bit of fever but that is gone now," he shared.

The positive result, thus, took him by surprise.

Relief

Meanwhile, his family members, Karisma, Kareena, Babita, tested negative

After the 74-year-old tested positive for the virus, his daughters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, along with his wife Babita also underwent the test.

Thankfully, all of them have got negative results and are doing fine physically.

Meanwhile, the actor/director has also decided to sell his ancestral house in Chembur, the RK Cottage, to shift closer to the residences of his wife and daughters.

Loneliness

Kapoor is selling ancestral home to move closer to family

In fact, the shift is in its advanced stages as Kapoor has already bought a house in Bandra.

If it was not for the pandemic, the work on the new house should have been done by now.

Kapoor's youngest brother Rajiv used to stay with him in Chembur, but after his death, Kapoor started feeling lonely and hence the decision.

Wishing him good luck!

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Celebrating Rishi Kapoor, the family man, on his death anniversary
Latest News
Prior to launch, specifications of HONOR Play 5 smartphone leaked
Science
Europa League semi-final: Manchester United thrash Roma 6-2 in first-leg
Sports
Apple's upcoming M1 chip's successor has reportedly entered production
Business
Celebrating Rishi Kapoor, the family man, on his death anniversary
Entertainment
'Stand with India': US' first COVID-19 relief supplies reach India
India
Latest Entertainment News
Get ready for DC FanDome second edition, coming in October
Entertainment
'House of the Dragon' set pictures remind fans of 'GoT'
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor to produce Netflix trilogy on Amish Tripathi's book?
Entertainment
'Asuran' Telugu remake, 'Narappa,' starring Venkatesh Daggubati, release date postponed
Entertainment
International Dance Day: Actors who are Bollywood's underrated dancers
Entertainment
Trending Topics