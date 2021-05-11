COVID-19: Team 'Radhe Shyam' donates hospital set comprising 50 beds

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on May 11, 2021, 04:54 pm

As India continues to battle the grave COVID-19 situation, several actors, producers, and teams have come out to help in different ways. As per latest reports, makers of Radhe Shyam have donated a complete hospital set to an actual hospital to aid the shortage of beds across the country. The Prabhas-starrer set comes with 50 beds, personal protective equipment, stretchers, and oxygen cylinders.

Details

The set was donated to a private hospital in Hyderabad

Reports suggest that the entire set was created, adhering to how Italy was in the 1970s. After a major part of the shooting for the romance saga wrapped up, the team dismantled the set, built in a private studio in Hyderabad. Thereafter, they delivered that off to a private hospital in the city, some weeks back. Medical equipment and saline stands were also given.

Story

Production designer got the idea after realizing shortage of beds

Confirming the development, Radhe Shyam production designer Ravinder Reddy said he thought of it after contacting the CEO of a hospital for a bed for his kin, reports Deccan Chronicle. The CEO informed him that there were no beds available, and Reddy realized "the gravity of the issue." "Soon, I asked my filmmakers if we could contribute our hospital set for the COVID-19 patients."

Information

'The beds are big, strong, and are patient-friendly'

The unit "immediately agreed" and they then transported the "entire set property in nine big trucks" to the hospital, Reddy shared. Speaking about the cots, he assured that "these beds have been custom designed; they are big, strong and are patient-friendly. They have all the comforts that a bed-ridden patient can leverage." He mentioned how everyone on the team, including Prabhas, supported the decision.

Solidarity

YRF recently started the 'Yash Chopra Saathi' initiative

In the past few days, many known faces from the film industry have stepped up to contribute to relief efforts. Amitabh Bachchan was revealed to have donated Rs. 2cr to a new COVID-19 care center, while Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli started a fundraiser. Aditya Chopra-led YRF also launched Yash Chopra Saathi initiative to provide financial support to the daily wage earners of the film industry.