Cyclone Tauktae: Amitabh Bachchan's office 'Janak' flooded; show's set affected

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on May 18, 2021, 07:45 pm

Amitabh Bachchan's office 'Janak' was flooded due to Cyclone Tauktae

Cyclonic storm Tauktae has wreaked havoc in many states along the Western coast, such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala. Its impact was also felt in the entertainment industry. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to inform that his office in Mumbai, Janak, was inundated with water, while the shelter area of his staff members was destroyed by the strong winds.

Post

'Gave them dress changes urgently, from my own wardrobe'

Bachchan wrote about the whole ordeal in his blog, informing about the flooding and destruction, while lauding the spirit of his staff members, who continued the repair work even after getting drenched. The post read, "Staff simply amazing in such conditions .. their uniforms wet and dripping but they continue.. gave them dress changes urgently in this strife , from my own wardrobe (sic)"

Quote

Some afloat in them, some squeezing, writes Bachchan

"Now they (his staff members) proudly move about as Chelsea and Jaipur Pink Panther supporters!!! some afloat in them and some squeezing their shape into them..and amidst all this another crisis..in the house .. uninvited guests that have decided to make home here," he wrote.

Details

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' set in Gujarat impacted too

It wasn't just Bachchan who bore Tauktae's brunt. The set of Star Plus' popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in Silvassa was impacted too. Actor Karan Kundrra, who recently joined the show, shared pictures, where we see the crew hurrying to get the equipment to safety. To note, since shoots are suspended in Maharashtra, many productions shifted bases to maintain continuity.

Information

We managed to save all the equipment, a source said

A source close to the show revealed that no major harm or loss has occurred, as most of the shoot was happening inside a resort. "The rains came suddenly (on Sunday night) but we managed to save all the equipment," they added. Previously, many celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kajol, Bachchan, Gauahar Khan, urged all to stay safe during the storm.

Cyclone Tauktae

Cyclone Tauktae weakens after landfall, says IMD Department

Meanwhile, Cyclone Tauktae had made a landfall in Gujarat yesterday around 8:30 pm, which ended around midnight. The landfall brought winds with speed up to 165 kilometer per hour, and gusts up to 190 kilometer per hour. But the IMD Department has now announced that Tauktae is weakening, even though Saurashtra and Diu regions were expected to face heavy rainfall today as well.