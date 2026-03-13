Cyndi Lauper's son pleads guilty to gun charge
Entertainment
Declyn "Dex" Lauper, son of pop icon Cyndi Lauper and actor David Thornton, pleaded guilty to having a loaded gun near a Harlem shooting in February 2024.
The incident left one man injured, and police found Dex with the weapon while searching the area.
He was also charged with drug possession.
Dex will be on probation for a year
Instead of jail time, Dex got one year of probation and must attend substance abuse treatment.
Judge Sara Litman accepted the plea terms; Dex could have faced up to seven years if convicted on the firearms charge.
His lawyer called it "a great resolution" for his future in music.
Sentencing is set so there's still more to come on this case.