'Dabangg' animated series streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP

'Dabangg - The Animated Series' is based on Salman Khan's popular character Chulbul Pandey

Superstar Salman Khan's much-loved character of cop Chulbul Pandey, from his blockbuster franchise Dabangg, now has its own animated series, which is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Titled Dabangg - The Animated Series, the show is the latest addition to an extensive collection of kids' content on the OTT platform, which houses movie series Toy Story, and shows like Doraemon and Chacha Chowdhury.

Episodes

New episodes will be released at regular intervals

Produced by Cosmos-Maya and Arbaaz Khan Productions, the first eight episodes of season one are available on the digital space in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. New episodes of the series will be released at regular intervals. Apart from Chulbul, his brother Makkhi (played by Arbaaz Khan) and Rajjo (essayed by Sonakshi Sinha), will also be part of the animated version.

Series

Salman excited about watching it with nieces and nephews

Salman said that he is excited to watch the series with his nieces and nephews. "I couldn't be happier that Chulbul, Makkhi, and Rajjo are returning in animated avatars to entertain the children of our country. I cannot wait to binge-watch all episodes of Dabangg - The Animated Series with my nieces and nephews while at home," he said in a statement.

Quote

Hope everyone enjoys watching it: Salman

"Animation has opened up yet another dimension for this character and I'm thrilled Cosmos-Maya did that. I hope that all children, along with their families, take time out and enjoy watching this together," the 55-year-old actor added.

Details

The original motion picture has three parts

Directed by Abhinav Kashyap, Dabangg, which released in 2010, featured Salman as a fearless Robinhood-like police officer with unorthodox working methods. The film marked Arbaaz Khan's foray into production and he went on to direct the 2012 sequel. The third part, which released in 2019, was directed by Prabhudheva. Arbaaz said he is overwhelmed to see the return of Dabangg in an all-new format.

Animation

We loved the idea when it was presented: Arbaaz

"Dabangg, for me, goes beyond just a film or a franchise; and to see it coming to life in an all-new format is overwhelming and we were on board with the idea, the moment we met team Cosmos-Maya," Arbaaz said. "They have revolutionized Indian animation and I couldn't have asked for a better animation studio partner," he said.

Quote

Privileged to have an iconic franchise: CEO of Cosmos-Maya

Disney+ Hotstar said they are delighted to bring this iconic character and movie that can be enjoyed by kids and families. Anish Mehta, CEO of Cosmos-Maya said they are privileged to have an iconic franchise that fits with the company's formula of "familiarity with novelty."