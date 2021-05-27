Home / News / Entertainment News / Ready for cartoon Chulbul Pandey? 'Dabangg' animated series premieres May-31
Ready for cartoon Chulbul Pandey? 'Dabangg' animated series premieres May-31

Priyanka Bansal
May 27, 2021
Ready for cartoon Chulbul Pandey? 'Dabangg' animated series premieres May-31
'Dabangg' now returns as an animated series

Chulbul Pandey is back, this time in cartoon form. Salman Khan's hit movie franchise Dabangg has now been turned into an animated series. It will premiere on May 31 on Cartoon Network. Titled Dabangg - The Animated Series, the show will air at 12 pm daily, and will follow the same storyline as the three movies, where the troubled supercop keeps the city safe.

It's been presented by Cartoon Network and Cosmos-Maya

Producer of the movies, Arbaaz Khan, has collaborated with Cartoon Network and Cosmos-Maya for the animated reboot. He said, "It has been a joyride to create new narratives with Chulbul Pandey, who the country has come to know and love. We cannot wait for little fans and their parents to meet the animated version of the quirky and amazing Chulbul Pandey."

Channel also launching campaign where kids can thank cops

Along with the series, the channel is also launching an initiative to appreciate the cops, who have been working on the frontline since the pandemic, to ensure people stay at their homes and are safe. The campaign called #ThankYouForBeingDabangg aims to get kids from all over India to express their gratitude through handwritten notes, videos, and messages for the police force.

'One of India's first Bollywood-inspired animations that retains original's essence'

Talking about the collaboration, Cartoon Network and POGO South Asia head Abhishek Dutta said, "The show is one of India's first Bollywood-inspired animations that retains the essence of the original version to appeal to the whole family." "Cartoon Network and POGO are betting on Bollywood which we've found is a great way to provide relatable and popular content to India's young viewers," he added.

Singham, Simmba have also been turned into cartoons

This, however, is not the first time Bollywood cops got their cartoon counterparts. Earlier, Little Singham, launched on Netflix and Discovery Kids in 2018, was inspired from the Rohit Shetty franchise. Later, Smashing Simmba, again based on Shetty's film, released on Children's Day on POGO TV in 2020. It was backed by Rohit Shetty Picturez, alongside Reliance Animation, a part of Reliance Entertainment.

