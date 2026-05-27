Dadlani denies exit from 'Indian Idol' 16 after NEET leak

Dadlani backs students amid NEET-UG leak

Earlier, Dadlani had shared a video supporting students affected by the leaked NEET-UG exam and called for those in charge to be held accountable.

He also urged people to vote based on education, not caste or religion, which got lots of attention online.

For context: over 2.2 million students took the NEET-UG exam in May before it was canceled due to leaked questions; a re-exam is set for June 21 with tighter security.