Daisy-Shreyas to star in Palaash Muchhal's comeback directorial
Entertainment
Composer-director Palaash Muchhal is making a comeback with an untitled thriller starring Daisy Shah and Shreyas Talpade.
Announced on MahaShivratri by critic Taran Adarsh, the film is set in Mumbai and marks Muchhal's return to work after some personal ups and downs.
Filming is expected to kick off soon.
Muchhal's return to directing follows his public breakup with cricketer Smriti Mandhana last year.
The two had planned a November wedding but postponed it due to family health issues—then officially called it off amid rumors, though they kept details private.