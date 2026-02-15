Daisy-Shreyas to star in Palaash Muchhal's comeback directorial Entertainment Feb 15, 2026

Composer-director Palaash Muchhal is making a comeback with an untitled thriller starring Daisy Shah and Shreyas Talpade.

Announced on MahaShivratri by critic Taran Adarsh, the film is set in Mumbai and marks Muchhal's return to work after some personal ups and downs.

Filming is expected to kick off soon.