'Daldal' is dark, uncomfortable: Aditya Rawal on initial hesitation
Aditya Rawal admits he was hesitant to play Sajid—a troubled, drug-dependent character—in Prime Video's new psychological crime thriller "Daldal."
The series, which dropped on January 30, 2026, also stars Bhumi Pednekar and is based on Vish Dhamija's novel "Bhendi Bazaar."
Rawal's honest take on initial hesitation
Rawal told The Daily Jagran, "I'll be honest, there was a moment of hesitation. Daldal is dark, uncomfortable and emotionally demanding, and I wasn't sure at first if I was ready to go that far."
He eventually took the plunge because he felt this role was different from anything he'd done before.
Rawal calls 'Daldal' his most challenging role yet
Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta and produced by Suresh Triveni, "Daldal" dives into tough topics like addiction, trauma, guilt.
Rawal called Sajid his most challenging yet fulfilling role so far—saying opportunities to explore such complex characters don't come around often.