Senior actor Dalip Tahil's son arrested for purchasing drugs

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on May 06, 2021, 03:13 pm

Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai actor Dalip Tahil's son, Dhruv (30), has been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch for allegedly purchasing and consuming drugs, multiple reports suggested.

His name came up while investigating a drug peddler, who was nabbed by the ANC last month.

Following the arrest, Dhruv is slated to be produced in the courts on Thursday.

Development

Investigating a drug peddler brought up Jr. Tahil's association

Deputy Commissioner of Police, ANC, Datta Nalawade, confirmed the news to The Indian Express.

As per ANC, one Muzammil Shaikh (34) was arrested for having 35 grams of Mephedrone (M.D) drug in possession.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was also registered against Shaikh on April 20.

Subsequently, the peddler's WhatsApp chat revealed his association with the aspiring actor.

Details

The accused was buying drugs from Shaikh since 2019

The chats revealed that Dhruv demanded contraband substances multiple times from Shaikh.

According to IANS, the two were in contact since March 2019, and the accused reportedly deposited money into the peddler's account around six times for buying drugs.

Once Dhruv's connection in the case was solidified, ANC officials went ahead with the arrest.

He has been kept at ANC's Bandra crime branch currently.

Meanwhile, Dalip Tahil refused to 'comment at the moment'

To note, this was the first time Shaikh got arrested.

An FIR has been registered against Dhruv under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

These are Section 27 (punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and Section 29 (punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy).

Meanwhile, Tahil was contacted by ETimes, but the veteran actor refused to "comment at the moment."

Looking back

NCB cracked the whip on Bollywood following SSR's death

India's tinseltown has found itself under Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) radar ever since a drug abuse angle was probed in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

NCB first arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty in September 2020, followed by interrogations of actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor.

Last month, the prime suspect in the case was identified by NCB.