Darshan's 'The Devil' hits theaters this December
Entertainment
Darshan Thoogudeepa's new film, The Devil, is set for a big-screen release on December 11.
What's different? It'll have a special morning show at 6:30am—breaking away from the usual midnight premieres.
Advance bookings are expected to open soon, allowing fans to secure their seats once available.
Release goes ahead despite legal issues
Even though Darshan is currently in jail facing serious charges, the team decided not to delay the film.
With no end in sight for his legal troubles, they're moving forward and ramping up promotions to keep excitement high.
In the meantime, fans can catch his last movie Kaatera streaming on OTTplay Premium if they want more Darshan before The Devil arrives.