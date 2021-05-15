Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Knives Out': Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn roped in
Entertainment

'Knives Out': Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn roped in

Written by
Srikanth Krishna
Last updated on May 15, 2021, 05:09 pm
'Knives Out': Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn roped in
Edward Norton, Dave Bautista join Daniel Craig for 'Knives Out 2'

After a long wait, it looks like Knives Out 2 is officially moving forward, with the cast getting expanded. News has it that Edward Norton and Dave Bautista have been roped in to star alongside Daniel Craig in the upcoming Netflix murder mystery. Craig reprises his role of super sleuth Benoit Blanc, while Rian Johnson returns as the director for the much-awaited sequel.

In this article
Details

Interesting fact: Bautista and Norton have a Marvel connection

To note, Bautista and Norton have a Marvel connection. While Bautista was in Guardians of the Galaxy playing Drax the Destroyer, Norton had a short stint as Hulk in The Incredible Hulk. After his Marvel exit, Norton starred in noteworthy movies like The Grand Budapest Hotel, Moonrise Kingdom, and Birdman. Bautista, on the other hand, will next be seen in Army of the Dead.

Cast

Janelle Monáe and Kathryn Hahn also join the star-studded cast

Janelle Monáe and Kathryn Hahn are the newest additions to the amazing cast of Knives Out 2. Hahn joins after the massive success of WandaVision based on MCU superheroes Scarlet Witch and Vision. Monáe, an eight-time Grammy nominee, was last seen in the horror movie Antebellum and Gloria Steinem's The Glorias for Amazon. There are currently no details available for Monáe or Hahn's characters.

Instagram Post

The eight-time Grammy nominee confirmed the news on Instagram

Information

Here's everything we know about 'Knives Out 2' so far

Back to the film, the only confirmed cast member returning from Knives Out is Craig. He will play the sleuth inspired by Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot. While plot details have been kept under wraps, he is expected to solve yet another murder involving multiple suspects. Knives Out 2 will begin shooting in Greece this summer, and a release date is yet to be confirmed.

Plot

What was 'Knives Out' all about?

To recall, Knives Out revolved around the murder of a crime novelist Harlan Thrombey. He's found dead at his estate after his 85th birthday. It is up to Blanc to uncover the truth, as every member of the dysfunctional family becomes a suspect. The movie had a stellar cast, including Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Katherine Langford, Christopher Plummer, and many others.

Success

After success of 'Knives Out,' Netflix secures deal for sequels

Made on a budget of $40 million, Knives Out earned nearly $311.4 million at the box office. It also received an Oscar nomination for its screenplay. Netflix acquired Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3 for $450 million, with Craig and Johnson reportedly earning $100 million each. It is one of the biggest deals ever made for the rights to a movie franchise.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Netflix orders 'Bridgerton' spinoff: All hail Queen Charlotte

Latest News

'The Matrix Reloaded' turns 18: Reliving the Keanu Reeves classic

Entertainment

#NewsBytes Explainer: The real reasons behind the global chip shortage

Business

Samyukta Kisan Morcha to observe May 26 as 'Black Day'

India

Black fungus has been declared a notified disease in Haryana

India

Shiney Ahuja turns 46: Celebrating some of his memorable roles

Entertainment

Latest Entertainment News

Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Interesting facts about her hit numbers

Entertainment

Armed Forces Day: Movies capturing the emotional upheaval of soldiers

Entertainment

'Skater Girl' to premiere on Netflix on June 11

Entertainment

Film body upset with Maharashtra halting vaccination for those under-44

Entertainment

Sushmita Sen was always phenomenal, even when she was 18

Entertainment
Trending Topics