Deepika Padukone celebrates 12 years of 'Love Aaj Kal'

'Love Aaj Kal' stars Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan

As filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's 2009 movie Love Aaj Kal clocks 12 years on Saturday, actor Deepika Padukone reminisced about playing Meera, a character she said resonated with many women at the time. The romantic drama, featuring Saif Ali Khan as the male lead, drew parallels between two love stories, one set in the 1960s and the other in the new millennium.

Experience

Meera was a beautiful and a relatable character: Deepika

The 35-year-old actor said the time she spent while working on the film still brings a smile to her face. "I can't believe it's been 12 years since Love Aaj Kal (released) already! Meera, I believe, was simply beautiful; inside out. A character many related to at the time," Deepika, who's known for her several spectacular performances, said in a statement.

Information

Saif Ali Khan played a double role in the film

Khan featured in a double role in the film. Padukone played his love interest in the present with Giselli Monteiro portraying the role of Harleen, Khan's lover in the parallel storyline. The film also starred the late Rishi Kapoor and Rahul Khanna.

Further details

'Love Aaj Kal 2' came out in 2020

"Just reminiscing about all those months we spent filming in Delhi and London, brings a smile to my face," Deepika further said. Produced by Khan and Dinesh Vijan, the film was well-received by both the critics and the audiences. In 2020, Ali directed a contemporary take on the film featuring actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, which received a lukewarm response.