Delhi HC asks UAE jail to arrange video call: Details

MEA seeks consular access, legal assistance

The Ministry of External Affairs says it is seeking consular access, examining invoking the India-UAE MLAT for assistance, and seeking to facilitate virtual interaction or legal assistance, and a request letter was issued to the law firm M/s Khalid Almari and Partners.

The Indian Embassy's request to meet Jaitly was turned down by UAE authorities, making things trickier.

Meanwhile, his sister Celina Jaitly is pushing for regular updates on his well-being and direct contact with him.

The court will check back on progress March 17.