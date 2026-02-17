Delhi HC shifts Priya Kapur's defamation case against Mandira, Pooja Entertainment Feb 17, 2026

Priya Sachdev Kapur, widow of industrialist Sunjay Kapur, has filed a ₹20 crore defamation suit against her sister-in-law Mandhira Kapur Smith and podcast host Pooja Chaudhri.

She claims they painted her as an "outsider with no legitimate right" across podcasts and social media, causing major distress to her and her son.

On February 10, the Delhi High Court heard the suit (and asked the family to resolve differences).