Delhi HC shifts Priya Kapur's defamation case against Mandira, Pooja
Priya Sachdev Kapur, widow of industrialist Sunjay Kapur, has filed a ₹20 crore defamation suit against her sister-in-law Mandhira Kapur Smith and podcast host Pooja Chaudhri.
She claims they painted her as an "outsider with no legitimate right" across podcasts and social media, causing major distress to her and her son.
On February 10, the Delhi High Court heard the suit (and asked the family to resolve differences).
Priya seeks damages, public apology
Priya wants damages, a public apology, and for all harmful content about her removed. There's also a criminal defamation complaint against Smith pending in another court.
The next hearing was fixed for May 14, 2026. The same family bench will also handle the massive RK Family Trust dispute—so there's a lot riding on these decisions.