Delhi sewer death case: Contractors receive bail, must join probe
In a tragic turn on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, 25-year-old Kamal Dhyani fell into an open sewer pit in Janakpuri while returning from work and lost his life after being trapped for hours.
The police say no one called for help until his body was found the next morning.
Following this, Himanshu and Kavish Gupta—directors of a contractor engaged by the Delhi Jal Board—were booked for culpable homicide and other charges.
The case has also led to arrests of a laborer and sub-contractor, plus suspensions of three Delhi Jal Board engineers.
Guptas go off the radar
After filing anticipatory-bail applications, the Guptas went off the radar, prompting non-bailable warrants and Look Out Circulars.
Their passports have been seized and search teams are looking for them in Uttar Pradesh.
Despite missing a court notice due to health reasons, they've now received interim protection from arrest until February 18 but must join the investigation by February 11.
Meanwhile, police are checking CCTV footage and call records to piece together what happened that night.