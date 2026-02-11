Delhi sewer death case: Contractors receive bail, must join probe Entertainment Feb 11, 2026

In a tragic turn on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, 25-year-old Kamal Dhyani fell into an open sewer pit in Janakpuri while returning from work and lost his life after being trapped for hours.

The police say no one called for help until his body was found the next morning.

Following this, Himanshu and Kavish Gupta—directors of a contractor engaged by the Delhi Jal Board—were booked for culpable homicide and other charges.

The case has also led to arrests of a laborer and sub-contractor, plus suspensions of three Delhi Jal Board engineers.