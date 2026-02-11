Demi Lovato cancels tour dates due to health concerns Entertainment Feb 11, 2026

Demi Lovato just announced she's canceling five dates from her "It's Not That Deep" tour because of health concerns.

She shared on Instagram that she'd "overextended what may be possible" and needs more time to rest and rehearse, saying, "To protect my health... I need to build in more time to rest and rehearse."