Demi Lovato cancels tour dates due to health concerns
Demi Lovato just announced she's canceling five dates from her "It's Not That Deep" tour because of health concerns.
She shared on Instagram that she'd "overextended what may be possible" and needs more time to rest and rehearse, saying, "To protect my health... I need to build in more time to rest and rehearse."
Refunds will be issued automatically
The canceled stops are Charlotte (April 8), Atlanta (April 12), Nashville (April 14), Denver (May 5), and Las Vegas (May 8).
The tour will now start a bit later—on April 13 in Orlando, instead of April 8 in Charlotte.
If you had tickets for a canceled show, refunds will be issued automatically through AXS or Ticketmaster; fans who bought through third-party resellers must contact their point of purchase for refunds.
Lovato has a history of cutting tours short
During her 2022 Holy Fvck tour, she said "I can't do this anymore," and also cut short a tour after being hospitalized.
This time around, Adela is set to open for her once the shows kick off.