Demi Lovato's debut talk show to start airing this July

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Jun 30, 2021, 07:02 pm
Demi Lovato's debut talk show to start airing this July
Demi Lovato gets their own talk show this July

Demi Lovato is taking on a new avatar this July, as they turn into a talk show host. The Demi Lovato Show will premiere on Roku Channel on 30th, where the Heart Attack singer will be talking about everything, be it gender identity or UFOs, with her celebrity guests. It was earlier slated to launch on Quibi. Lovatics, here's all you need to know.

All nine episodes are going to be 10 minutes long

According to Deadline, the talk show will be the first of over a dozen Roku Originals coming to the channel, which is the platform's free and ad-supported streaming service. Staying true to Quibi's original format, all the episodes are going to be 10 minutes-long. Variety says there will be a total of nine episodes, all of which will premiere together, following the binge model.

Jameela Jamil, Lucy Hale will feature as guests

Lucky for us, the names of some of the celebrity guests have been revealed. The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil, Lucy Hale of Pretty Little Liars-fame, and make-up artist/YouTuber Nikita Dragun will feature. Reports suggest the show will talk about "police reform, feminism, trans rights, sex positivity, mental health—and UFOs." The aim is to discuss some of "today's edgiest social topics" as per Roku.

It'll be a 'space that normalizes living your own truth'

"Some conversations can be difficult, but I've never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things," Lovato said in a statement. They added that "no topics are off-limits and opinions are welcome" for the show, and the goal was to "create a space that normalizes living your own truth." "I'm so excited for people to see how these conversations unfold."

The show was originally announced in February

To note, the show was announced as a Quibi Original back in February under the working title Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato, but never aired. Then, Roku announced that it will be airing all originals of the Jeffrey Katzenberg-led venture on its mobile subscription-video platform.

Lovato has been candid about many burning issues

It's undoubtedly a piece of good news that the show gets to see the light, given how Lovato has been honest and open about many personal issues. Like gender identity, weight problems, searching for emotional stability in partners, and many others. Recently, they opened up about surviving multiple sexual assaults. They have also spoken about their near-fatal overdose in Dancing with the Devil.

