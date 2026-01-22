'Devkhel' trailer: Crime, mystery, and superstition in Konkan Entertainment Jan 22, 2026

ZEE5 Marathi just dropped the trailer for "Devkhel," a psychological crime thriller set in the village of Devtali, Konkan.

Every Holi night, someone dies—and the villagers believe the deaths are divine punishments delivered by Shankasur, a mythical folk figure worshiped locally as the embodiment of justice.

But is it really a curse or something more sinister?

The series starts streaming January 30, 2026.