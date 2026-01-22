'Devkhel' trailer: Crime, mystery, and superstition in Konkan
ZEE5 Marathi just dropped the trailer for "Devkhel," a psychological crime thriller set in the village of Devtali, Konkan.
Every Holi night, someone dies—and the villagers believe the deaths are divine punishments delivered by Shankasur, a mythical folk figure worshiped locally as the embodiment of justice.
But is it really a curse or something more sinister?
The series starts streaming January 30, 2026.
Trailer teases clash between logic and legend
The trailer follows Inspector Vishwas (Ankush Chaudhari) as he digs into the latest death while facing off against old-school beliefs and village silence.
There's a real tension between uncovering facts and respecting tradition—leaving you guessing whether this is all myth or an actual murder mystery.
Cast and creators bring serious talent
"Devkhel" features Prajaktta Mali, Yatin Karyekar, Arun Nalavade, Veena Jamkar, and Mangesh Desai.
Directed by Chandrakant Lata Gaikwad and produced by Cine Masters Production Pvt Ltd, this one looks like a solid pick for anyone into dark mysteries with local flavor.