'Dexter' S09 teaser trailer finally shows if Dex has changed

America's favorite serial killer, Dexter, is returning!

Fans finally got a glimpse of Dexter season 9, thanks to a new teaser trailer that dropped recently and they are buzzing with excitement.

After all, we know that Dexter is back to "nature, my nature."

Starring Michael C Hall as Dexter Morgan, the series, one of Showtime's best ones, is coming back after nearly eight years.

Dexter returns, creepier than ever, retaining his signature style

The teaser shows a small campfire burning in the woods as we get our first look at Dexter.

He quietly stares outside from a window of a log cabin.

The window glass shows the reflection of a plastic-wrapped woman (alive), indicating Dexter has retained his signature style.

Just then, he turns around and hauntingly smiles at the camera as Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood plays behind.

'He's just a soul whose intentions are good.' Well yeah!

Is Jennifer Carpenter aka Debra Morgan returning?

Dexter updates are now flooding online, the latest being Jennifer Carpenter aka Dexter's sister Debra Morgan's return.

It all began when Carpenter shared a photo from an unknown set, and fans were convinced that it's from Dexter sets.

Fans also noticed one of the crew members was wearing a Dexter lanyard.

Carpenter was seen donning a striped T-shirt, similar to how Debra dressed.

Fans are hoping this is from 'Dexter' set

Debra to be Dexter's Dark Passenger now instead of Harry?

Even though Carpenter's character died in Season 8, viewers became hopeful after director-producer Marcos Siega shared a photo and tagged Carpenter along with other cast members.

Although showrunner Clyde Phillips says they're "not undoing anything," he believes there is "some flexibility to do some movie magic."

Fans guess she'd now be Dexter's Dark Passenger, instead of their father (Harry), who'd give him dangerous advice.

'I'm pretty positive she will be in the reboot'

'Dexter' season 9 to introduce new cast members

Dexter season 9 will be a limited 10-episode run set to premiere in the fall this year.

While most details have been kept under wraps, we know there are a lot of new faces.

Jamie Chung will be playing the role of a true-crime podcaster, while Julia Jones is the Chief of Police.

Clancy Brown has been roped in as the antagonist Kurt Caldwell.

Here's the first teaser of 'Dexter' season 9