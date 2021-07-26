'Dexter' season nine trailer reveals how he fights his urges

Written by Anamika Bharti Mail Last updated on Jul 26, 2021, 02:20 pm

Showtime released a full-length trailer of Dexter season nine at the conclusion of the Comic-Con@Home panel recently. This season has been eerily titled New Blood. The one-and-a-half-minute-long video gives an inside look at Dexter Morgan's new life. The show is currently in production. With a new name and love, set in a new place, Dex will welcome us in November this year.

Trailer

Morgan's new life has been a whirlwind of emotions

The sneak-peek video starts with Morgan sitting in front of a speculated counselor, who asks him, "How are you feeling right now?" Morgan claims that his feelings have been a whirlwind in the new town. The lead has started a new life in the small town of Iron Lake, New York, under the name of Jim Lindsay, sales associate of Fred's Fish and Game.

Plotline

The true self always reveals itself; blending-in is only option

Death will not end this character; flashback remains

Being around knives and guns in the new career will naturally have its toll on Morgan. We see him fighting his basal instincts to stay on track. But the trailer teases that Morgan will not be able to run too far from his true self. And, the character will soon realize it's all about blend in. That's when the journey of New Blood starts.

Quote

The dark passenger beckons in 'Dexter: New Blood'

The official synopsis of the revived season of this serial killer drama reads, "Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura... Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community his Dark passenger beckons."

Cast

Notable returns: Debra Morgan and Arthur Mitchell/Trinity Killer

John Lithgow returns briefly; as a ghost?

Julia Jones debuts as Angela Bishop, Morgan's new love interest. Alano Miller as Iron Lake's PD Sergeant, and Jamie Chung as true-crime podcaster also add up to the cast. Moreover, Clancy Brown will play the primary antagonist Kurt Caldwell. Jennifer Carpenter aka Debra will make a cameo via flashbacks. And, John Lithgow, Dexter's favorite antagonist (Arthur Mitchell/Trinity Killer) will also make a brief appearance.

Premiere

This season will hit Showtime in November this year

Morgan's new life will soon fall apart, same as previous

Dexter season nine will comprise 10 episodes that will probably last for an hour. Lead actor Michael C Hall revealed in Comic-Con that poor reaction to season eight end paved way to this new edition. The bloody return of Dexter is destined for November 7 at 9PM (ET/PT) on Showtime. Will there be more seasons or is this the end? Only time will tell.