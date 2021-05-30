New 'Dexter' teaser finally brings back America's favorite serial killer

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 30, 2021, 10:30 pm

Showtime recently released a teaser for the much-anticipated series revival of Dexter. We finally get to see America's favorite serial killer in his new avatar, seemingly at peace and strutting around the streets of a small town. Michael C Hall is playing the titular character Dexter once again. And this time, he has got his wicked urges in control on the face of it.

Teaser

The town is in love with Jim 'Dexter' Lindsay

The 49-second teaser shows Dexter walking around the town with many people greeting him and calling him by his new name, Jim Lindsay. People are calling him Jimmy, Jimbo, and Mr. Lindsay and giving him all the affection. His clean-shaven, happy-looking persona is a significant change from where the show ended eight years ago when he was a serious-looking lumberjack with a scruffy beard.

Information

Teaser reveals a glimpse of the Dark Passenger

At the end of the teaser, we see Dexter walking towards a shop in the town. We also see a tiny glimpse of his Dark Passenger (murderous side of his personality) as he sighs at the sight of some knives and blades lying on the other side of the shop window. The upcoming season of the show will contain 10 episodes.

Revival

An ode to 'Darkly Dreaming Dexter' author Jeff Lindsay

Interestingly, his new name is a nod to the author Jeff Lindsay who wrote Darkly Dreaming Dexter, the show's primary inspiration. Clyde Phillips, who was responsible for the first four seasons, is back as the showrunner for the revival. He has brushed aside the it-was-all-a-dream speculation. "What happened in the first eight years (really) happened in the first eight years," he said.

No update on return of any previous cast members

The return of previous cast members hasn't been confirmed so far. Meanwhile, we will see Clancy Brown, known for Thor: Ragnarok and Justice League, as the antagonist in this new season. Also starring in Dexter's season nine revival will be Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jamie Chung, Oscar Wahlberg, Jack Alcott, and Michael Cyril Creighton. The show will premiere sometime later this year.