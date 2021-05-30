Home / News / Entertainment News / New 'Dexter' teaser finally brings back America's favorite serial killer
Entertainment

New 'Dexter' teaser finally brings back America's favorite serial killer

Written by
Pranav Dixit
Last updated on May 30, 2021, 10:30 pm

Showtime recently released a teaser for the much-anticipated series revival of Dexter. We finally get to see America's favorite serial killer in his new avatar, seemingly at peace and strutting around the streets of a small town. Michael C Hall is playing the titular character Dexter once again. And this time, he has got his wicked urges in control on the face of it.

In this article
Teaser

The town is in love with Jim 'Dexter' Lindsay

The 49-second teaser shows Dexter walking around the town with many people greeting him and calling him by his new name, Jim Lindsay. People are calling him Jimmy, Jimbo, and Mr. Lindsay and giving him all the affection. His clean-shaven, happy-looking persona is a significant change from where the show ended eight years ago when he was a serious-looking lumberjack with a scruffy beard.

Information

Teaser reveals a glimpse of the Dark Passenger

Teaser reveals a glimpse of the Dark Passenger

At the end of the teaser, we see Dexter walking towards a shop in the town. We also see a tiny glimpse of his Dark Passenger (murderous side of his personality) as he sighs at the sight of some knives and blades lying on the other side of the shop window. The upcoming season of the show will contain 10 episodes.

Revival

An ode to 'Darkly Dreaming Dexter' author Jeff Lindsay

Interestingly, his new name is a nod to the author Jeff Lindsay who wrote Darkly Dreaming Dexter, the show's primary inspiration. Clyde Phillips, who was responsible for the first four seasons, is back as the showrunner for the revival. He has brushed aside the it-was-all-a-dream speculation. "What happened in the first eight years (really) happened in the first eight years," he said.

Cast

No update on return of any previous cast members

The return of previous cast members hasn't been confirmed so far. Meanwhile, we will see Clancy Brown, known for Thor: Ragnarok and Justice League, as the antagonist in this new season. Also starring in Dexter's season nine revival will be Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jamie Chung, Oscar Wahlberg, Jack Alcott, and Michael Cyril Creighton. The show will premiere sometime later this year.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
From 'Lajja' to 'Fashion': Movies fueled by subliminal female friendships

Latest News

Hyundai Creta (facelift) SUV found testing; design details revealed

Auto

Priyal Mahajan addresses 25-year age gap with 'Molkki' co-star

Entertainment

Apple defers Podcasts Subscriptions platform launch until June, promises improvements

Science

Honda offering cashback worth Rs. 3,500 on its X-Blade bike

Auto

Bill and Melinda Gates consider organizational changes to Foundation

Business

Latest Entertainment News

'Nail Bomber: Manhunt' review: Disturbing, suspenseful documentary about far-right terrorism

Entertainment

Rituparno Ghosh's death anniversary: Remembering the rock for queer community

Entertainment

'Ek Mini Katha' review: Great comedic plot that stays under-utilized

Entertainment

'The Family Man-2': Amazon Prime demands Samantha to be tight-lipped?

Entertainment

Did not pose as frontline worker for vaccination: Meera Chopra

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

We now know Dexter Morgan's name, identity in Season 9

Entertainment

'The Sons of Sam' review: A descent into darkness indeed

Entertainment

Blake Lively to turn highly-skilled assassin for Netflix's 'Lady Killer'

Entertainment

'Dexter' S09 teaser trailer finally shows if Dex has changed

Entertainment
Trending Topics