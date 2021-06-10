Dhanush is an extraordinary performer: Karthik Subbaraj

Dhanush-starrer 'Jagame Thandhiram' will start streaming on Netflix from June 21

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj says that he always wanted to work with Dhanush and Jagame Thandhiram, a London-set gangster drama, finally gave him a chance to collaborate with the actor. Karthik, who previously worked with Dhanush's father-in-law and superstar Rajinikanth on the 2019 hit Petta, said that he has been a fan of the actor since his acting debut Thulluvadho Ilamai in 2002.

Details

Dhanush brings a lot of detailing to his characters: Karthik

"Dhanush is an extraordinary performer. His Pudhupettai is one of my favorite films," the filmmaker told PTI. "He brings a lot of detailing to his characters. He just reads the script and decides what all things the character is going to do. How is he going to walk, laugh, and even the minor things," Karthik added.

Information

Dhanush plays a nomadic gangster in 'Jagame Thandhiram'

Jagame Thandhiram features National Award winner Dhanush as Surli, a nomadic gangster who has to choose between good and evil. Produced by S Sashikanth's YNOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment, the Tamil language film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan, and Joju George.

Karnan

Dhanush played a gangster in his recent outing 'Karnan' also

Despite having played a gangster in his recent outing Karnan, Karthik said Dhanush was able to bring out a different performance with Surli for Jagame Thandhiram. "His performance as Karnan is entirely different from what he is doing with Surli. When you write something and then the actors elevate it to a different level, it brings pure joy to me," the filmmaker said.

Filming

British actor James Cosmo plays a London mob boss

Karthik, also known for films like Pizza, wanted to cast Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro for the part of a New York-based gangster but the task proved to be a difficult one. "It wasn't affordable either to shoot in New York," he said. The film was then shot in London. British actor James Cosmo was selected for the role of London mob boss.

James Cosmo

James starred in 'Game of Thrones' and 'Troy'

James Cosmo played Jeor Mormont in 'Game of Thrones'

James is best known for essaying the role of Jeor Mormont in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones as well as starring in Hollywood hits like Braveheart and Troy. Karthik said, "We needed a British actor and James Cosmo was on the top of our list. James liked the script and his character. That's how he came aboard the film."

Information

Movie is slated for a June 21 release on Netflix

The movie was initially set to be released in theatres in May 2020 but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The makers later dropped the theatrical release plan for the movie, which is now heading to streamer Netflix on June 21.

Netflix

We want the film to reach maximum people: Sashikanth

Explaining the reason behind the shift, Sashikanth said, "Given the circumstances, you realize there are no theaters. Instead of focusing on the negative side of things, you look at the positive." "We have a great film, and we want it to reach the maximum audience in the best way possible. And what better platform than Netflix, which has over 200 million subscribers," he added.