Next Article
Dhanush-Kriti's 'Tere Ishk Mein' is heading to Netflix soon
Entertainment
Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, hit theaters on November 28 and has already made waves for its heartfelt story.
Directed by Anand L Rai, the film is expected to drop on Netflix sometime between December 26 and January 23—so if you missed it in cinemas, the wait isn't long!
Box office buzz & what makes it special
The movie's off to a strong start, pulling in ₹71 crore net in India within five days (helped by discounted tickets), and earning ₹92.5 crore worldwide so far.
It's also a spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa, with an intense love story set in Benaras, and scoring an impressive 8.1 on IMDb.
Plus, you can catch it in Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu when it streams online.