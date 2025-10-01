Next Article
Dhanush-Kriti's 'Tere Ishk Mein' teaser: Messy romance, obsession, heartbreak
Entertainment
The teaser for "Tere Ishk Mein" just dropped, reuniting Dhanush and director Aanand L Rai—think the team behind "Raanjhanaa" and "Atrangi Re."
Kriti Sanon joins them as Dhanush's romantic interest.
The sneak peek hints at a messy, passionate romance full of obsession and heartbreak.
Teaser shows why Dhanush's character is 'pyaar ka paathshala'
It opens with Kriti's haldi ceremony, suddenly interrupted by a bruised Dhanush pouring Ganga water on her—a dramatic gesture to cleanse her sins.
Flashbacks reveal their complicated relationship, while the final shot shows Dhanush praying for a son, hinting at deeper pain.
The film also brings back writer Himanshu Sharma and composer AR Rahman from "Raanjhanaa."
Mark your calendars: it hits theaters November 28.