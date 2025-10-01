Dhanush-Kriti's 'Tere Ishk Mein' teaser: Messy romance, obsession, heartbreak

Teaser shows why Dhanush's character is 'pyaar ka paathshala'

It opens with Kriti's haldi ceremony, suddenly interrupted by a bruised Dhanush pouring Ganga water on her—a dramatic gesture to cleanse her sins.

Flashbacks reveal their complicated relationship, while the final shot shows Dhanush praying for a son, hinting at deeper pain.

The film also brings back writer Himanshu Sharma and composer AR Rahman from "Raanjhanaa."

Mark your calendars: it hits theaters November 28.