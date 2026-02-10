Dhanush to begin 'Ilaiyaraaja' biopic after 'DC': Report
It's official—Arun Matheswaran will direct the much-awaited Ilaiyaraaja biopic with Dhanush in the lead.
Despite recent rumors, Dhanush's team has confirmed Matheswaran is still on board and will begin work on the Ilaiyaraaja biopic following the release of "DC," Lokesh Kanagaraj's film.
Filming is expected to begin after the release of "DC;" no start date has been confirmed.
Rumors cleared up with official confirmation
The Ilaiyaraaja biopic is a big deal for Tamil cinema fans, promising to chronicle the life of the legendary composer.
With pre-production done and shooting expected to begin after the release of "DC" (no start date has been confirmed), this marks an exciting second team-up for Dhanush and Matheswaran after "Captain Miller."
All those social media rumors? Cleared up now.