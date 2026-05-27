Dhanush's 'Kara' heads to OTT as Karasaami fights corrupted bank Entertainment May 27, 2026

Dhanush's heist thriller, Kara, is gearing up for its OTT release after its run in theaters.

Set during the 1990s Gulf War, the film follows Karasaami (played by Dhanush), a reformed criminal who's pulled back into crime to save his ancestral home from a corrupted bank.

The movie also features Mamitha Baiju and KS Ravikumar.