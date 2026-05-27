Dhanush's 'Kara' heads to OTT as Karasaami fights corrupted bank
Entertainment
Dhanush's heist thriller, Kara, is gearing up for its OTT release after its run in theaters.
Set during the 1990s Gulf War, the film follows Karasaami (played by Dhanush), a reformed criminal who's pulled back into crime to save his ancestral home from a corrupted bank.
The movie also features Mamitha Baiju and KS Ravikumar.
'Kara' earned ₹53.65cr worldwide missed expectations
Kara dives into themes like second chances and fighting against a corrupt system.
Even though it earned ₹53.65 crore worldwide, it didn't quite meet box office expectations.
Still, the film's music (by GV Prakash Kumar), cinematography (Theni Eswar), and editing (Srijith Sarang).