Dharma Productions moves court against 'VKD' makers

Here's why

Back in December 2025, Dharma and Humble agreed that Dharma would market Viyaah Kartaare Da and recover ₹7.25 crore from a previous deal.

But in January 2026, Humble suddenly called off the contract, saying it no longer wanted Dharma's services.

Now, Dharma wants the court to stop this termination and is asking for half of any extra revenue until about ₹7 crore is paid back—plus full financial transparency from Humble's side.