Dharma Productions moves court against 'VKD' makers
Dharma Productions, led by Karan Johar, has taken Humble Motion Pictures to the Bombay High Court, claiming their contract for the Punjabi film Viyaah Kartaare Da was unfairly ended.
Dharma says they're owed money and want quick protection and compensation.
The court will look into it further on February 18, 2026.
Here's why
Back in December 2025, Dharma and Humble agreed that Dharma would market Viyaah Kartaare Da and recover ₹7.25 crore from a previous deal.
But in January 2026, Humble suddenly called off the contract, saying it no longer wanted Dharma's services.
Now, Dharma wants the court to stop this termination and is asking for half of any extra revenue until about ₹7 crore is paid back—plus full financial transparency from Humble's side.