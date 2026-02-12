Dharwad's Shivasphurti Mahashivaratri Suvarna Sangeetotsava will be held from February 13-15 this weekend

The lineup kicks off on February 13 with a shehnai set by Rudresh Bhajantri and Nikhil Joshi. On February 14, Padma Shri Pt. M Venkatesh Kumar will take the stage for a vocal recital, followed by a santoor-bansuri jugalbandi with Suma Hegde and Sunil Kumar.

Final day festivities and awards

The grand finale on February 15 features an all-night devotional jam at Mudi Maruti Temple, bringing together youth groups and seasoned artists.

Plus, standout performers—including Padma Shri Kumar—will be honored with special awards.

If you're into music or just want to experience something uniquely local and lively, this is one to check out!