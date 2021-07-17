Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Dhoop Ki Deewar' review: Widowhood, caste bias portrayed honestly
Entertainment

'Dhoop Ki Deewar' review: Widowhood, caste bias portrayed honestly

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Jul 17, 2021, 06:11 pm
'Dhoop Ki Deewar' review: Widowhood, caste bias portrayed honestly
'Dhoop Ki Deewar' Episodes 7 and 8 touch all the right spots

Haseeb Hasan's Dhoop Ki Deewar dropped its seventh and eighth episodes on ZEE5. Essaying the tales of two families of recently martyred soldiers in India and Pakistan, the show continues to touch us with realistic portrayals and raw emotions. It also shows how during the toughest of times, help arrives from unexpected corners and people we might have held enemies. Here's our review.

In this article
Story

Vishal and Sara's families find out about their regular correspondence

This week's episodes see Sara (Sajal Aly) and Vishal (Ahad Raza Mir) come closer as they continue to find understanding in each other like no other. However, their families find out that they have been in contact. They naturally explode upon learning their ward is talking to the enemies. But Sara and Vishal show them how the pain of losing someone transcends borders.

Perception

Beyond the surface-level animosity, there's the same pain, same loss

Writer Umera Ahmed earlier said she birthed the story during her encounter with some families of martyred soldiers. "I saw that the mother of a martyred soul will never curse the enemy country's soldiers, because she understands the pain," said Ahmed. The same is captured here. Both families become understanding when they start seeing the other as equally bereaved, instead of being sworn enemies.

Commendable

Commentary on widowhood necessary, time we stopped glorifying their struggles

Our culture has a way of glorifying societal wrongs as sacrifices. The act of ditching color upon one's husband's death is seen as a virtue. Vishal's mother Sunanda is a psychiatrist who loves wearing red and maroon. Hence, her wardrobe has nothing "widow-like." When she asks the shopkeeper to pack any random white wear, we see even well-educated families bowing down to orthodox societal constrictions.

Verdict

Disability issue dealt maturely; episode gets 3.5/5

When one character is being suspected of a disability, makers exercise research and caution. Stress is given on the due medical examination. Commentary on caste bias in India is exemplified and we'll see more of it as seen in the precap for the next episodes. As mentioned in past reviews, the series would've worked better if all the episodes had premiered together. Verdict: 3.5/5.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
After Ananya, Chunky Panday shares heartfelt-post for late mother Snehalata

Latest News

Renault India begins exports of KIGER compact SUV to Nepal

Auto

'Black Adam': It's a wrap for Dwayne Johnson's DC film!

Entertainment

Farmers protest in Haryana against sedition case amid high alert

India

POCO M3 becomes costlier in India by Rs. 500

Technology

France allows visitors vaccinated with Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine

World

Latest Entertainment News

Has Ranbir Kapoor quit Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Baiju Bawra'?

Entertainment

'Param Sundari': Shreya Ghoshal-AR Rahman capture Mimi's aspirations in dance-track

Entertainment

'Asur-2' shoot begins, Arshad Warsi returns with another intriguing tale

Entertainment

Is Nayanthara debuting on OTT with 'Baahubali: Before The Beginning'?

Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee-Neena Gupta to 'Dial 100' on ZEE5 this August

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'Dhoop Ki Deewar' review: Death shows true colors of many

Entertainment

'Dhoop Ki Deewar' review: Delicately treats loss of loved one

Entertainment

'Dhoop Ki Deewar': Futility of war portrayed in ZEE5 drama

Entertainment

What's streaming this week: 'Ray', 'Grahan', 'Thaen' and more

Entertainment

Dhoop Ki Deewar News

ZEE5 set to premiere 'Dhoop Ki Deewar' on June 25

Entertainment
Trending Topics