'Dhurandhar 2' gears up: Major Iqbal takes center stage
Entertainment
"Dhurandhar 2," directed by Aditya Dhar, is almost ready for release and puts Arjun Rampal's Major Iqbal in the spotlight.
After a focused three-day shoot in Mumbai to deepen his character, the sequel is set to hit theaters on March 19, 2026.
What else to know:
The team went all out with a military-style set to bring out Major Iqbal's personal journey.
"Dhurandhar 2" will go head-to-head with Yash's "Toxic" at the box office, making March a huge month for movie fans.
Plus, you can catch the exclusive teaser with Sunny Deol's "Border 2."
The first film was a massive hit, earning over ₹800 crore and setting high expectations for this next chapter.