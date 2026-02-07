'Dhurandhar 2' gets ₹150cr OTT deal; total pre-release collection
Entertainment
Dhurandhar 2, the sequel to the blockbuster Dhurandhar, has already pulled in ₹178 crore just from pre-release deals—₹28 crore for music rights (T-Series) and a massive ₹150 crore for streaming (JioStudios).
These early wins show how much hype and confidence there is around this film, even before anyone's seen it.
Makers are betting big on the sequel
The first Dhurandhar made a jaw-dropping ₹1,303 crore worldwide, so expectations are sky-high. With a budget of ₹300-350 crore, the makers are hoping to repeat that magic.
Industry buzz says it could earn ₹200 crore in its first week alone.
Even though reviews were mixed last time, the fan base is strong and growing—so when Dhurandhar 2 drops on March 19, 2026, it's set to make waves all over again.