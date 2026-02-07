'Dhurandhar 2' gets ₹150cr OTT deal; total pre-release collection

Makers are betting big on the sequel

The first Dhurandhar made a jaw-dropping ₹1,303 crore worldwide, so expectations are sky-high. With a budget of ₹300-350 crore, the makers are hoping to repeat that magic.

Industry buzz says it could earn ₹200 crore in its first week alone.

Even though reviews were mixed last time, the fan base is strong and growing—so when Dhurandhar 2 drops on March 19, 2026, it's set to make waves all over again.