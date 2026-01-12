Next Article
'Dhurandhar' drops ₹149 ticket deal for blockbuster Tuesday
Entertainment
If you've been meaning to catch "Dhurandhar" in theaters, here's your chance—tickets are just ₹149 on January 13, thanks to a new Blockbuster Tuesday offer.
The move comes as the film keeps drawing crowds, even five weeks after its release, despite Prabhas's "The Raja Saab" also performing strongly at the box office.
Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the update on social media.
Breaking box office records
Directed by Aditya Dhar, "Dhurandhar" has now become the highest-grossing Indian film in a single language, beating out "Pushpa 2's" Hindi record of ₹821 crore.
Ranveer Singh leads as an undercover agent on a mission inspired by real events tied to India's National Security Advisor, with R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt rounding out the cast.