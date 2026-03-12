'Dhurandhar' re-release: Original film back in theaters before sequel
Ranveer Singh's action-packed Dhurandhar is hitting theaters again in India on March 12 on roughly 250 screens and overseas on March 13 on roughly 250 screens, for a total of about 500 screens worldwide.
The re-release comes just a week before the much-awaited sequel, Dhurandhar The Revenge, arrives on March 19.
'Dhurandhar The Revenge': Everything to know
In the sequel, Singh is back as spy.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, it'll be available in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Where to watch 'Dhurandhar' and its sequel
The original Dhurandhar later premiered on Netflix.
The new film premieres in US and Canadian theaters with Dolby Atmos sound and heads to JioHotstar after eight weeks, so you've got options whether you want the big screen or streaming at home.