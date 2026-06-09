'Dhurandhar The Revenge' hits 50 million, JioHotstar's biggest digital premiere Entertainment Jun 09, 2026

Dhurandhar The Revenge just pulled in a massive 50 million viewers during its opening weekend on JioHotstar, making it the platform's biggest digital premiere yet.

The action-packed sequel, available in five languages, saw its audience reach expand to nearly five times its theatrical opening weekend footprint, a clear sign that fans are loving the at-home experience.