'Dhurandhar The Revenge' hits 50 million, JioHotstar's biggest digital premiere
Entertainment
Dhurandhar The Revenge just pulled in a massive 50 million viewers during its opening weekend on JioHotstar, making it the platform's biggest digital premiere yet.
The action-packed sequel, available in five languages, saw its audience reach expand to nearly five times its theatrical opening weekend footprint, a clear sign that fans are loving the at-home experience.
'Dhurandhar The Revenge' draws 50+ brands
The film's huge buzz brought over 50 brands and 13 sponsors on board, consumer goods, electronics, financial services and mobility.
About 60% of the film's watch time came from connected TV devices, showing everyone's leaning toward bigger screens at home.
For extra fun, JioHotstar dropped a special "RAW & Undekha" cut plus a behind-the-scenes pre-show with cast moments.