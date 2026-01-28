'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' teasers make history, dropping soon
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge just became the first Bollywood film to get three separate teasers certified by the CBFC—one U/A 16+ and two A-rated.
Director Aditya Dhar reposted a fan meme and wrote "Teaser will be out in a few days!", and some outlets speculated the teasers could be unveiled on Republic Day (January 26); earlier reports had suggested a teaser might be attached to Border 2.
Box office records & a big sequel clash
The original film smashed records, crossing ₹1,000 crore worldwide as India's first single-language movie to do so.
Now, its sequel is set for a March 19 release and will go head-to-head with Yash's Toxic.
Expect a star-packed cast with Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt joining Singh for round two.