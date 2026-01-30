'Dhurandhar' was my biggest challenge: Sara Arjun

Reportedly a little over 18 when she began shooting, Sara took on the role of Yalina Jamali—a bold daughter of a Pakistani politician who marries Ranveer Singh 's undercover agent. To get into character, she had deep conversations with director Aditya Dhar .

Other upcoming projects of the actor

After starring in "Ponniyin Selvan: II," Sara planned to study film abroad but ended up signing "Magic" during exams.

Now, she's set for her Telugu debut "Euphoria" (out Feb 6) and will return as Yalina in "Dhurandhar 2" this March—where she says we'll finally see what her character is really made of.