Dia Mirza, husband Vaibhav Rekhi announce birth of their son

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Jul 14, 2021, 01:01 pm

Dia Mirza welcomed her son a month back

Dia Mirza is now a mother! The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress announced today on her social media handles that she and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed a baby boy a month back. They have named him Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. Calling the little tot her "heartbeat," Mirza in her note said that Avyaan "arrived early" and was placed "in the Neonatal ICU."

Details

She suffered 'a sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy'

"Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU," Mirza wrote. Elaborating why she went through an emergency C-section, the actress said, "A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis."

Note

'His elder sister Samaira, grand-parents are waiting to hold him'

"As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid," she added in her lengthy note. "His elder sister Samaira (Rekhi's daughter from his earlier marriage) and grand parents are waiting to hold him in their arms."

Twitter Post

Read Mirza's entire note here

Wishes

Fellow mothers Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma sent love

As soon as this news became public, several actors came forward to congratulate the couple. Fellow mothers Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma were the first ones to extend love to Mirza and her son. Kareena wrote, "God bless you my darling and the little one...stay well," while the Dil Dhadakne Do actress, who is in London currently, said, "Love to the little one."

Announcement

Mirza had announced her pregnancy in April this year

To recall, Mirza had announced her pregnancy in April, saying, "Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb." She and Rekhi, a Mumbai-based businessman, got married this February. Her decision to have a female priest solemnize the wedding impressed several netizens. According to Mirza, this was the highest point of their wedding. She also did away with 'kanyadaan' and 'bidaai' ceremonies.