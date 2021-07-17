Home / News / Entertainment News / Manoj Bajpayee-Neena Gupta to 'Dial 100' on ZEE5 this August
Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee-Neena Gupta to 'Dial 100' on ZEE5 this August

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jul 17, 2021, 01:17 pm
Manoj Bajpayee-Neena Gupta to 'Dial 100' on ZEE5 this August
'Dial 100' features Manoj Bajpayee, Sakshi Tanwar, and Neena Gupta

Fans' favorite Family Man Manoj Bajpayee is all set to arrive on ZEE5 with his next thriller, Dial 100, in August. The announcement of its release month along with a motion poster recently dropped on social media. Directed by Rensil D'Silva, the film will also star Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles. To recall, the project was announced in December 2020.

In this article
About

Motion poster: Movie is going to be 'a gripping thriller'

The motion poster begins with a gunshot, followed by intense-looking pictures of Bajpayee and Gupta. Then, a car is seen moving on the gun's surface and an image of Tanwar and Gupta appears. The thriller background music explains the genre. ZEE5 shared the poster on Twitter: "Get ready to witness a gripping thriller about one call and one night that will change lives forever."

Quote

'Its many twists is sure to surprise the audience': D'Silva

The motion poster shows Bajpayee in police uniform, while Gupta and Tanwar's roles have been kept under wraps. D'Silva said in a statement that he's glad to work with "the powerhouse star cast." Hinting at Dial 100 to be a suspense-thriller, he further added, "The movie with its many twists is sure to surprise the audience and keep them enthralled from start to end."

Reaction

Netizens are waiting to see Bajpayee and Tanwar on screen

Dial 100 is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in collaboration with Siddharth P Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra's Alchemy Films. The recent announcement has left netizens excited. One user wrote, "Manoj bajpayee is now become a OTT content super star (sic)," while another said, "Just waiting to see #Dial100 for one and only #SakshiTanwar." The release date will be announced in the coming days.

Projects

Bajpayee's recent projects include 'Ray' and 'The Family Man 2'

Dial 100 is described as "a fast-paced, edge of the seat, thriller film." This will be Bajpayee's third back-to-back digital project after The Family Man 2 and Ray, both on different OTT platforms. Ray, released on Netflix, is an anthology series in which Bajpayee's portion is titled Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa. Before that, The Family Man S02 on Amazon Prime Video has won hearts.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Alai Alaiyaaga': Suriya's back with another melodious track from 'Navarasa'

Latest News

'Asur-2' shoot begins, Arshad Warsi returns with another intriguing tale

Entertainment

Decoding the records held by football legend Cristiano Ronaldo

Sports

PM Modi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar meet in Delhi

Politics

Is Nayanthara debuting on OTT with 'Baahubali: Before The Beginning'?

Entertainment

'Not at all true,' Yediyurappa dismisses rumors about his resignation

Politics

Latest Entertainment News

'Modern Love' S02: Get ready to break rules for love

Entertainment

Karan Johar shelves 'Takht' because of Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's next?

Entertainment

'Toofaan' review: Farhan Akhtar starrer is not just about boxing

Entertainment

FIR against T-Series boss Bhushan Kumar in alleged rape case

Entertainment

Shilpa to start shooting for her digital debut in 2022

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Pace yourselves, Vivek Oberoi-starrer 'Inside Edge 3' is 'coming soon'

Entertainment

'The Family Man 3' being planned? Manoj Bajpayee shares update

Entertainment

Is 'The Family Man 2' premiering on June 11?

Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee tests negative for coronavirus

Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee News

Surekha Sikri, veteran actor, dies of cardiac arrest at 75

Entertainment

'Gangs of Wasseypur' turns nine: Here are some unusual facts

Entertainment

'The Family Man' becomes fourth-most popular show worldwide, team celebrates

Entertainment

List of confirmed Indian OTT sequels to look forward to

Entertainment

What happened with 'Tandav' worried us: 'The Family Man' co-director

Entertainment
Trending Topics