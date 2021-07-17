Manoj Bajpayee-Neena Gupta to 'Dial 100' on ZEE5 this August

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 17, 2021, 01:17 pm

'Dial 100' features Manoj Bajpayee, Sakshi Tanwar, and Neena Gupta

Fans' favorite Family Man Manoj Bajpayee is all set to arrive on ZEE5 with his next thriller, Dial 100, in August. The announcement of its release month along with a motion poster recently dropped on social media. Directed by Rensil D'Silva, the film will also star Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles. To recall, the project was announced in December 2020.

About

Motion poster: Movie is going to be 'a gripping thriller'

The motion poster begins with a gunshot, followed by intense-looking pictures of Bajpayee and Gupta. Then, a car is seen moving on the gun's surface and an image of Tanwar and Gupta appears. The thriller background music explains the genre. ZEE5 shared the poster on Twitter: "Get ready to witness a gripping thriller about one call and one night that will change lives forever."

Quote

'Its many twists is sure to surprise the audience': D'Silva

The motion poster shows Bajpayee in police uniform, while Gupta and Tanwar's roles have been kept under wraps. D'Silva said in a statement that he's glad to work with "the powerhouse star cast." Hinting at Dial 100 to be a suspense-thriller, he further added, "The movie with its many twists is sure to surprise the audience and keep them enthralled from start to end."

Reaction

Netizens are waiting to see Bajpayee and Tanwar on screen

Dial 100 is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in collaboration with Siddharth P Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra's Alchemy Films. The recent announcement has left netizens excited. One user wrote, "Manoj bajpayee is now become a OTT content super star (sic)," while another said, "Just waiting to see #Dial100 for one and only #SakshiTanwar." The release date will be announced in the coming days.

Projects

Bajpayee's recent projects include 'Ray' and 'The Family Man 2'

Dial 100 is described as "a fast-paced, edge of the seat, thriller film." This will be Bajpayee's third back-to-back digital project after The Family Man 2 and Ray, both on different OTT platforms. Ray, released on Netflix, is an anthology series in which Bajpayee's portion is titled Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa. Before that, The Family Man S02 on Amazon Prime Video has won hearts.