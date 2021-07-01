Home / News / Entertainment News / Is Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' coming to Prime Video post-theatrical run?
Is Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' coming to Prime Video post-theatrical run?

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Jul 01, 2021, 06:26 pm
Is Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' coming to Prime Video post-theatrical run?
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' might drop on Prime Video after theater run

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming period film Shamshera is getting a theatrical release, producer Yash Raj Films had confirmed in February this year. However, it was not launched on its original June 25 release date, and there is no update about a new one. But reports suggest that makers have already sold the post-theatrical streaming rights of the movie to Amazon Prime Video. Here's more.

Star network has apparently bought the satellite rights

The official Twitter handle of LetsOTT Global announced late on Wednesday that the Karan Malhotra-directorial will be premiering on Prime Video after finishing its run at cinema halls. Another portal said the satellite rights have been sold to Star network. The movie stars Vaani Kapoor as the female lead, whereas Sanjay Dutt is playing the antagonist. Shamshera went on floors in 2018.

Problems

'Shamshera' has long eyed a release but got delayed

Notably, Aditya Chopra and the team had planned finishing the production of the movie by mid-2019 and releasing it on July 31, 2020. Of course, that did not happen because of the pandemic. With cinema halls being allowed to function with 100% occupancy in February this year, YRF wasted no time booking a June slot for the dacoit movie. Then came the second wave.

While June 25 has come and passed, we are yet to have any specific dates for Shamshera. But given the satellite and digital rights have reportedly been sold, makers might be gearing up to speed things up now. Way back in 2018, YRF had released a film announcement video/teaser that gave us the only glimpse at Kapoor as a Robin Hood-esque dacoit.

Wielding an axe and arrows, Kapoor looked rough and ferocious as a dacoit tribe's leader in the teaser. Set in the 1800s, Shamshera will tell the story of this tribe's battle against the British to seek freedom. Dutt will play "the ruthless, merciless villain," while Vaani is essaying the character of the "most desirable and sought-after traveling performer from heartland India."

The Sanju actor had said that Shamshera is "a departure from the kind of films I have done." It was in the "aspirational space, the space of true, badass commercial cinema." He also has Animal, the untitled Luv Ranjan flick, and Brahmastra in the pipeline.

