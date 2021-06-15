Hold on, so Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are married?

Gwen Stefani's ring sparked rumors of her wedding with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani's recent Instagram post has sparked rumors of her getting married to Blake Shelton over the weekend. While that post started a conversation on social media, another picture of the couple appeared as a solid evidence of their secret wedding. The singers got engaged in October 2020 after dating for five years. They were previously rumored to tie the knot earlier this year.

Photo surfaced on internet with Stefani wearing wedding band

In the photo, Stefani is seen enjoying a glass of wine, while holding an unwrapped gift. 'She's getting marriiieeeeed' is written on the picture. The post went up online recently, and now, another photo of the couple has been surfacing on social media. It shows the duo walking on the streets of Santa Monica, California, where Stefani is wearing a wedding band.

Shelton and Stefani had met on 'The Voice'

Six years ago, the popular singers met each other on the set of NBC's The Voice. Both were the judges of the show, and their chemistry was visible to their fans. It was E!News, which confirmed that Stefani and Shelton were more than just friends. Later, the couple was seen making red carpet appearances together, and then, last October, the two got engaged.

Shelton had shared their engagement news with the world

It was the nine-time Grammy Award nominee, who first announced their engagement on Twitter on October 27. A photo was posted, in which the lovebirds were seen kissing, with Stefani flaunting her engagement ring. If rumors are to be believed, Shelton built an entire chapel on his Oklahoma ranch for their wedding. They recently returned to Stefani's mansion in California, post their rumored ceremony.

This isn't the first marriage for either Stefani or Shelton

Before this, Stefani was married to musician Gavin Rossdale for 13 years. They share three sons- Zuma, Kingston and Apollo. The duo got divorced in 2015. In the same year, Shelton parted ways with his wife, The house that built me singer Miranda Lambert, after four years of marriage. By the end of 2015, Shelton and Stefani were in limelight for dating each other.